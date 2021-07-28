Steven Kyle Nix
HEATH Graveside Services for 41 year old Kyle Nix will be at Clark Cemetery under the direction of Nail-Haggard Funeral Home in Daingerfield, TX on Saturday, July 31 at 10:00 am.
Kyle was born on April 24, 1980 in Mt Pleasant, Tx to Steve Nix & Rita Nix. He passed away on July 16, 2021 in Dallas, Tx after a long illness.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife Kaycee Nix, son Kolby Kyle Nix, & daughter Kennedy Kinmond Nix all of Heath, Tx, father Steve Nix & wife Becky of Daingerfield, mother Rita Nix & husband Tom Few of Rockwall, mother in law Lynn Baird of Texarkana, AR, & father in law Roy Byrd of Kilgore, Tx, sister Kellie Robinson & nephew Peyton Rhyne of Forney, Tx & numerous, Aunts, Uncles, & Cousins.
Kyle was a graduate of Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD and went on to serve in the United States Coast Guard. He also worked for Fedex as an International Sales Executive. He received his Bachelors degree from Arizona State University.
Kyle loved & cherished his family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them. He also loved to hunt, fish, and most especially taking his family camping.
He will truly be missed by numerous Friends and Family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kyle's name to Tunnels to Towers or the Wounded Worrier Project.
