Steven Lafond Criddle

Mr. Criddle was raised in Gilmer where he attended Gilmer schools and graduated from Gilmer High School in 1996. At the age of eleven years old Steven was baptized and united with the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church.
He leaves to cherish his memories; his father, Larry Criddle; three daughters, Taylor Criddle, Tylar Criddle and Troi Criddle; son, Brennon Criddle; grandmother, Silvia Mae Mathis; aunts, Linda Ruth Walker and Rosezena Thompson; uncle, Randal Mathis; two special cousins, Joseph Blane Thompson, Sr., and Joseph Blane Washington IV; and a host of loving cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Gerry Mae Criddle in 2009; grandmother, Mrs. Doris Collins Criddle; aunt, Belinda Thompson; and three uncles, Joseph Blane Thompson (Slick), Willie Lee Wright (Tootie) and Rondal Mathis.
Pallbearers will be Columbus Moore, Donterio Moore, Timothy Buchanan, Terrance Hobbs, Johnny Hall, Benny Walker, Jr., John Buchanan, Jr.
Honorary pallbearers will be Randal Mathis, Tommy Hall, Keylon Mathis, Terrance Hobbs, Jr., Rodney Hobbs, Joe Tillery, Raymond Dashun and Scottie Roberts.
Please visit Steven’s on-line registration book at www.mcwhorterfh.com to leave a memory for the family.
