Steven Wayne Blassingame

Steven was born on February 3, 1955 in Dallas to Bobby and Betty Blassingame. He died on Thursday, July 1, 2021.
He was a Baptist and worked for Lone Star Steel in quality control.
Steven was preceded in death by his mother Betty Blassingame.
Survived by his wife Ivana Blassingame of Longview; daughters Rikki Hirshman and husband Brian of Dallas, Kyla Blassingame of Dallas; sons Steven Blassingame and fiancé Harligh Belt of Longview, Bo Blassingame and wife Becky of San Antonio; father and step mother Bobby and Sue Blassingame of Daingerfield; grandchildren Makenna Blassingame, Braxton Blassingame, Asher Hirshman and Oliver Blassingame.
Family will receive friends from 9 till 9:45a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
