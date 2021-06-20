Stewart Coker Linthicum
DENVER, CO. — Stewart Linthicum was born September 5th 1988, in Longview, TX, and entered Heaven June 16th 2021, following a brief battle with cancer. He transitioned peacefully, surrounded by his family in their home early Wednesday morning. A memorial service will be held for Stewart on June 22nd at 10:30 AM, in the sanctuary of Oakland Heights Baptist Church- 1600 Judson Rd. Longview, TX. The family will receive friends and guests for the hour prior to the service beginning at 9:15 AM.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.

