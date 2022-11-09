Stewart Morgan
ORE CITY — Services for Waylon Stewart Morgan II, 63, of Ore City will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at The Methodist Church with Pastor Matt Darby officiating. Interment will follow at Ore City Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Ore City.
Stewart was born September 26, 1958 in Gilmer, Texas to Waylon and Dottie Morgan. He passed away November 6, 2022 at his home in Ore City. He owned and operated Newsom’s Grocery Store. He was a hard working man who loved his family and animals. Sometimes we wondered which came first, the animals or us. He was devoted to studying and reading God’s living word. He acknowledged he never measured up to that standard but he knew Jesus stood in the gap. He loved the Lord.
He is preceded in death by his father, Waylon Morgan; parents by marriage, Robert and Glenda Newsom; and son by marriage, Jude Throckmorton.
Stewart is survived by his wife, Sherry; mother, Dottie; daughter Holly Throckmorton of Alvarado, Texas and her sons, Cooper and Cameron; son, Sean Morgan of Ore City and his sons, Levi and Luke; brother, Steve and wife Marsha Morgan of Fort Worth, Texas; brother, John Morgan of Bossier City, Louisiana; and a host of other relatives and friends.
