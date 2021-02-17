Stuart Clancy Ringler
LONGVIEW — Stuart Clancy Ringler, 30, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021. Stuart was born in Lubbock, Texas, grew up in Abilene, Texas and Longview, Texas. He was employed by The Department of Navy NIWC Atlantic Division after serving in the United States Navy for 8 years.
Stuart was a bright light in any room he entered. He was a true and caring friend to everyone he met. He was a goofball and loved to make people smile. He was a grand storyteller. His friends were family members to him. He found great joy spending time teaching their children to laugh and play. His biggest hobby was hunting and fishing with his Father and friends. He loved learning to cook from his Mom.
Preceded in death by his grandfather, Rodney A. Ringler; he leaves behind his beloved parents, John and Sharon Ringler; sister and brother-in-law, Heather and Casey Thompson; niece, Adalyn Marie Thompson; grandparents, Bill and Winnie Stuart; grandmother, Eileen Ringler; girlfriend, Robin Livesay and her children. June and Andy; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and his friends both near and far who he loved like family. A service to celebrate his life will be held Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 2pm at Rader Funeral Home of Longview. Stuart will be laid to rest Rosewood Park in Longview TX. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.act.alz.org/donate
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview woman set to appear Sunday night on 'American Idol'
- Longview police arrest woman in Friday night shooting death
- More than 7 inches of snow falls in East Texas; some officials ask residents to stay off roads
- Police investigating Friday night shooting death in Longview
- Districts closing, going virtual because of winter weather
- New record-low temperature set in Longview at minus 5 degrees
- SWEPCO ends emergency controlled outages
- Court upholds 40-year sentence in Longview burglary
- Snowfall closes city facilities, causes dome collapse at Komatsu
- City of Longview sanitation customers' schedules shifted next week due to wintry weather
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.