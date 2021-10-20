Suann Brown Harvey
LONGVIEW — Graveside services for Suann Harvey, 91, of Longview, will be 10 am, Monday, October 25, 2021, at Rosewood Park Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Longview. Mrs. Harvey passed away October 15, 2021, in Longview.
Suann was born March 20, 1930, in Hilton, Oklahoma, to Cyrus Harris and Maude Brown. She moved to Longview at the age of three, graduated from Longview High School, became a cosmetologist and a was a member of the Church of Christ. She was very proud of her Chickasaw heritage and was a Chickasaw Nation Citizen. Suann married Elton Harvey, on September 12, 1947, and were happily married for 66 years. She was an avid reader, baker, adored laughter, and enjoyed telling ghost stories. She was greatly loved and will be missed by all that knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, five siblings, her husband Elton and daughter Karen Harvey.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, David and Lisa Harvey; three grandchildren: granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Gina and Stephen Dale, grandson and granddaughter-in-law, James and Sabrina Harvey, and grandson, Michael Harvey; four great-grandchildren, grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Kameron and Leah Foy, Colson Dale, Zoe Dale and Lucy Harvey; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
Suann’s family would like to send their appreciation to Dr. Robert Thompkins and his staff, along with the nurses and staff of PrimeCare Hospice of Longview for the compassionate, respectful, and quality care they provided.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.