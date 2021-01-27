Sue Ann Ruff Cocke
LONGVIEW — Sue Ann Ruff Cocke, longtime resident of Longview, died peacefully surrounded by her family on January 23, 2021, from complications with Covid 19. A celebration of her life will be held at a later time.
Sue Ann was born June 28, 1932, the daughter of Wilma Johnson Ruff and Glen Paxton Ruff. She graduated from Longview High School in 1949 and enjoyed many years of reunions with these special lifetime friends.
For over thirty years she taught the three, four, and five-year old Sunday School classes at First Christian Church. She was a longtime member of the Al-Anon family group, Heritage Bible Study Club, Ivy League Garden Club and several bridge clubs. Sue Ann was a wonderful cook and provided many delicious cakes and brownies to her meetings.
She was known for her love and devotion to her family, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She always put them first and her love was returned by all.
Sue Ann was survived by her daughter, Linda Hawkins, and son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Jennifer Cocke, all of Longview. Also, her grandchildren Amy Cocke Jackle (Brian) of Houston, Justin Hawkins (Katy) of Dallas, Tim Santangelo, Victoria Griggs, and Toby Griggs, (Steve’s step-children), and three wonderful great grandchildren, Kayleigh Grace Jackle and Luke Paxton Jackle of Houston and Will Daniel Hawkins of Dallas, with another grandson due in July.
She was also survived by her brother, Jon B. Ruff (Nancy) and sister-in-law, Martha Ruff Murray. She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Mitchell Cocke, son, David Ruff Harrison, her parents, Wilma and Glen Ruff, a brother, Jere Ruff, and her sister, Mary Laura Ruff. She will also be missed by her many nieces and nephews.
Anyone wishing to may send a memorial to the Children’s Department, First Christian Church, 720 North Sixth Street, Longview TX 75601, or the charity of your choice.
