Sue Carolyn Franklin

Funeral services will be held in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Longview on Monday, December 9, 2019 at ten a.m. with Father Justin Braun officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Sue is survived by her daughter Katherina Suzette Orine of Colorado Springs, CO, and grandchildren Ashley Suzannah Jones, Caroline Mae Osteen, Courtney Samanthea Osteen (Jace Sebastian Osteen), and Brittany Angeline Brown; son, John Robert Moore and wife Deana Collard Moore, grandchildren Brendan and Kate of Houston, TX; son Michael Ware Moore of Stuart, VA; James Forrest Moore of Cypress, TX; sisters, Jimmie F. Benton of North Charleston, SC, Janice F. Ward, Sharyn D. Franklin of North Augusta, SC, and preceded in death by brother Larry F. Franklin of North Charleston, SC. Great grandchildren include Olivia Savannah Jones and Evelyn Alessia Brown. Sue was beloved by all she encountered and her passing will leave an irreplaceable void in each of our hearts. Mom, we love you and wish you well on your journey beyond. See you soon !! An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
