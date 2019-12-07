Sue Carolyn Franklin
LONGVIEW — Sue Carolyn Franklin, 72, passed away on December 4, 2019 at her home in Longview, Texas. Born on July 10, 1947 to the late John Pershing Franklin and Lillian G. Franklin. Raised in Charleston, South Carolina, Sue attended North Charleston High School. Following high school graduation in 1965, she attended Winthrop University and earning her Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education. Sue dedicated herself to a career of providing specialized reading instruction to the less fortunate for more than 30 years. Her last teaching assignment before retiring in 2012 was with Ware Elementary in Longview ISD as a Reading Recovery Specialist.

Funeral services will be held in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Longview on Monday, December 9, 2019 at ten a.m. with Father Justin Braun officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Sue is survived by her daughter Katherina Suzette Orine of Colorado Springs, CO, and grandchildren Ashley Suzannah Jones, Caroline Mae Osteen, Courtney Samanthea Osteen (Jace Sebastian Osteen), and Brittany Angeline Brown; son, John Robert Moore and wife Deana Collard Moore, grandchildren Brendan and Kate of Houston, TX; son Michael Ware Moore of Stuart, VA; James Forrest Moore of Cypress, TX; sisters, Jimmie F. Benton of North Charleston, SC, Janice F. Ward, Sharyn D. Franklin of North Augusta, SC, and preceded in death by brother Larry F. Franklin of North Charleston, SC. Great grandchildren include Olivia Savannah Jones and Evelyn Alessia Brown. Sue was beloved by all she encountered and her passing will leave an irreplaceable void in each of our hearts. Mom, we love you and wish you well on your journey beyond. See you soon !! An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com

