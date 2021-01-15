Sue was born on July 28, 1942 in Weinert, Texas to Jack and Sallie Alexander Sanders. She died on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.
She was a member of the Daingerfield Church of Christ. She started and directed a Women of the Bible program. She was the office manager for Custom Roofing for 12 years.
Sue was proceeded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband Walter L. “Butch” Cox; daughters Brenda Sartain and husband Scott of Omaha and Deborah MacKay of Omaha; son Walter Cox, Jr., and wife Christie of Omaha; grandchildren Casey Sartain and wife Stacey of Omaha, Kade Cox and wife Amber of Winnsboro, Zane MacKay of Omaha, Drew Cox of Omaha, Annah MacKay of Mt. Pleasant, Austin Sartain of Omaha, Sallie Sartain of Omaha, Macy Cox of Omaha, Lindsey MacKay of Omaha, Brodie Cox of Omaha; great grandchildren Savannah and Brian Sartain of Omaha and Joleigh and Gia Laine Cox of Winnsboro; brothers Oman Sanders and wife Wilma of Coleman, Andy Sanders and wife Marlene of Cross Plains and Rocky Sanders of Abilene; sister Marie Kirkland and husband B.D. of Fort Worth; sister-in-law Linda Camp and husband Herbert of Lubbock. Several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends after the service in the fellowship hall.
Online condolences may be made at Nail-HaggardFH.com
