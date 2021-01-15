Sue Cox
DAINGERFIELD — Services for Sue Cox, age 78 of Omaha, will be at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, January 16, 2021 at the Daingerfield Church of Christ. Burial will be in the Daingerfield Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nail-Haggard Funeral Home.
Sue was born on July 28, 1942 in Weinert, Texas to Jack and Sallie Alexander Sanders. She died on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.
She was a member of the Daingerfield Church of Christ. She started and directed a Women of the Bible program. She was the office manager for Custom Roofing for 12 years.
Sue was proceeded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband Walter L. “Butch” Cox; daughters Brenda Sartain and husband Scott of Omaha and Deborah MacKay of Omaha; son Walter Cox, Jr., and wife Christie of Omaha; grandchildren Casey Sartain and wife Stacey of Omaha, Kade Cox and wife Amber of Winnsboro, Zane MacKay of Omaha, Drew Cox of Omaha, Annah MacKay of Mt. Pleasant, Austin Sartain of Omaha, Sallie Sartain of Omaha, Macy Cox of Omaha, Lindsey MacKay of Omaha, Brodie Cox of Omaha; great grandchildren Savannah and Brian Sartain of Omaha and Joleigh and Gia Laine Cox of Winnsboro; brothers Oman Sanders and wife Wilma of Coleman, Andy Sanders and wife Marlene of Cross Plains and Rocky Sanders of Abilene; sister Marie Kirkland and husband B.D. of Fort Worth; sister-in-law Linda Camp and husband Herbert of Lubbock. Several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends after the service in the fellowship hall.
Online condolences may be made at Nail-HaggardFH.com

Recommended for You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.