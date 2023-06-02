Sue Curtis
LONGVIEW — Sue Curtis, 77, of Longview, passed away on May 31, 2023. Sue was born November 16, 1945, to Jack and Mary Skaggs in Longview, Texas. Services to honor her life will be held Monday June 5, at 2pm at First Christian Church Longview with burial to follow at Grace Hill Cemetery.
Sue attended Texas Christian University from January 1964 to June 1967. While there she pledged to Chi Omega Sorority and graduated with a bachelor’s degree. Following graduation Sue married J.R. Curtis in August of 1967. They moved to Glendale, Arizona where J.R. attended Thunderbird Academy and Sue had her first teaching job. After a year they returned to Longview, and she taught at Pegues Place Elementary School.
Through the years Sue helped J.R. with various projects at KFRO, KAEZ, and KNYN. When she decided to go to work in sales at KETK in later years she practiced what she had learned, and it paid off for her. She formed close friendships at KETK just like she had previously when she worked at Louis Morgan #4.
Sue had a special bond with a group of girlfriends called “The Sunshine Girls” from the seventh grade until the present day. They get together whenever possible for travel or weekends at the lake and good visits. She kept them together during the pandemic by being the only one smart enough to host a zoom call.
She loved to entertain and host friends on any occasion. A simple game of cards always went with a delicious treat or two. Sue was an excellent cook and loved going through one of her, over 100, cookbooks to find just the right recipe. Her table was always a work of art often set days before the event.
Sue was involved in many children’s schools and activities as her family was growing up. She loved her family, adored her special needs grandson Randy, and her friendships were multi-generational including many who finally called her Aunt Sue.
One of her favorite times of year was when her courtyard was planted. The magical explosion of color brought her many hours of pleasure. This year it was planted earlier than usual and turned out to be a spectacular show that Sue loved.
Sue is preceded in death by her parents, her husband J.R. Curtis, son Jason Curtis, and her sister Sara Ann Skaggs Lucas. Those left to cherish precious memories are her daughter Elizabeth Campbell and husband David. Her beloved grandson Randy Campbell, Brother-in-law Richard Lucas and wife Andee, Bill Hodges and nieces, nephews, family and friends.
She was very loved and cherished by ALL who knew her.
In lieu of flowers the family wishes for donations to be made to Miracle League of East Texas or Arc of East Texas.
