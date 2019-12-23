Mrs. Alice Sue Dailey Heard was born November 23, 1931 in Panola County, Texas. She passed this life December 20, 2019 in Carthage, Texas. Sue was one of three children born to the marriage of Hyram Bryan “Coot” and Georgia Woods Dailey. She was raised and schooled in Beckville graduating Beckville High School. Sue married Howard Franklin Heard October 14, 1950 and they had four children and celebrated 68 years of marriage before he preceded her in death January of 2019. She and Howard were co-owners of Heard & Sons Feed Store.
Sue was a talented seamstress working many years at the Blue Buckle and Longview Manufacturing. Her talents included quilting as a member of both the Busy Quilters Guild and Panola Squares. She won first place in the first Piney Woods Quilt Festival. Sue was a charter member of the Grand Bluff Baptist Church, loved cooking, reading, crosswords and spending time with grandkids and great grandkids. She is also preceded in death by her parents, brother, Mark Dailey; son, Tommy Heard; daughter, Janet Chamness.
Mrs. Heard is survived by her loving sons, Tony Heard and wife Rhonda of Grand Bluff, Bill Heard and wife Shelia of Grand Bluff; brother, Mike Dailey and wife Susie of Grand Bluff; son-in-law: Dennis Chamness of Carthage/ sister-in-law, Ola Mae Brevard Langford; ten grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren; other relatives and a host of friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons, Kevin Brevard, Andy Chamness, John Chamness, Josh Heard, Clayton Heard, Thomas Holson, Derek Holson, Conner Coleman, and Justin Booth; honorary pallbearers will be her great grandsons and nephews. The family suggest memorial to the Heartsway Hospice and Grand Bluff Baptist Church.
