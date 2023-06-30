Sue Davis
LONGVIEW — Sue Davis passed away after a brief illness on June 28, 2023 in her home in Longview.
Sue was born December 28, 1932 in Longview, Texas to William Tatum Matthews and Bessie Marie Parker Matthews. She was a longtime member or First Christian Church and Woodland Christian Church of Longview. She taught the middle school Sunday School class for many years at Woodland Christian Church. Sue was very involved and organized the annual birthday party at Rusk State Hospital every July for well over 40 years. She and her love Duellis would collect gifts, get volunteers to bake cakes and collect monetary donations for gifts for the patients who had July birthdays. They did this at both churches. Sue also was Camp Fire Girls leader for her daughter Dee Ayn’s group for several years. Sue & Duellis delivered meals for Meals on Wheels for many years.
Sue was a Lobo for life. A graduate from the class of 1950. She was an avid football fan and didn’t miss many games.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents and brothers James Matthews, Billy Matthews and Ronny Matthews. Sisters Sandra LaFerney and Janie Matthews Bentley.
Sue is survived by her children Dee Ayn & Tim Cromer and Dean Davis and Sister Lynda
Matthews. 3 grandchildren Jon & wife Hannah Cromer, Kathryn Cromer and Dennis & wife Haley Davis. 3 great grandchildren Charlie, Max & Rosie Cromer and numerous nephews & nieces.
A graveside service will be held Saturday July 1, 2023 at 10:00 AM for all who would like to attend at the Tatum Cemetery in Tatum, TX.
The family would like to thank the nursing staff of Accent Care Hospice for their care of Sue in her final days. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials to be made to First Christian Church Longview, Meals on Wheels - 3001 Robertson Road , Tyler TX. 75701, Longview Animal & Adoption Center - 303 HG Mosley Parkway, Longview, TX. 75604.
