She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Dewey B. McCurry, Aunt Bettie Arrington, Uncle Dewey B. McCurry, Jr., her brother Weldon James McCurry, and step-father Ross Robertson, and mother-in-law, Martha Lansdale. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Robert ‘Bob’ Lansdale, and her children Robert Adam Lansdale and Lacey Elizabeth Lansdale Lewis and husband Jeff, her mother Ina Mae Robertson, aunts Maggie Williams and Sally Holiday, sisters Machelle Ann Patterson and husband Donald and Lisa Langston and husband Gene, brothers Franky Collins and wife Debbie, Wendell Shelton and wife Bobbie, James Alton Murrell, step-brother Mark Robertson and wife Kim, grandchildren Cameron Gouak, Mason Manning, Landen Manning, Brayden Lansdale and Harper Lewis, Lewis, sister-in-law, Claudia Darnell, and many nieces and nephews. Pallbearers for the service are Adam Lansdale, Jeff Lewis, Jessie Perkins, Eric McCurry, Nathan Shelton, and Ryan Gay. The family wishes to express their appreciation to Traditions Health, Nurse Leslie and Machelle Ann Patterson for their loving care and attention during Belinda’s illness. To honor Belinda’s memory, the family request that you make donations to your church or the charity of your choice.
Sue Lansdale
GILMER — Memorial services for Belinda Sue Lansdale, 60, will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 11:00am at the First United Methodist Church in Gilmer with Rev. Matthew Smith and Annette Breazeale officiating under the direction of Croley Funeral Home. She went to be with her heavenly father from her home in Gilmer, on Saturday December 12, 2020, surrounded by her family. A private grave side service for the family will be held following the funeral at Sunset Memorial Park in Gilmer. Belinda Sue McCurry Lansdale was born to Ina Mae McCurry and Weldon Collins in Greenville, Texas on January 1, 1960; however she spent the remainder of her life in Gilmer, Texas. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert E. “Bob” Lansdale on June 10, 1977 and raised two children Robert Adam Lansdale and Lacey Elizabeth Lansdale Lewis. She attended Gilmer High School. Belinda Sue worked at Bank of America, Arkla Gas, and later settled in at First National Bank of Gilmer where she was “employee of the year” in 2005, retiring as an assistance manager/teller there, due to medical complications with almost 20 years of service. Belinda Sue was known for being the most caring and generous person ever, would who go above and beyond for her family, friends and customers. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Sue loved kids and would never turn away anyone in need. There were occasions that she was known to give money out of her own pocket to bank customers in need. She took in several of her children’s friends as her own and made sure they always had a place to stay and a loving embrace to fall back on. During her children’s teenage years, Sue was known as the “cool mom” because of her loving demeanor. Her smile was contagious and would light up the room.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Dewey B. McCurry, Aunt Bettie Arrington, Uncle Dewey B. McCurry, Jr., her brother Weldon James McCurry, and step-father Ross Robertson, and mother-in-law, Martha Lansdale. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Robert ‘Bob’ Lansdale, and her children Robert Adam Lansdale and Lacey Elizabeth Lansdale Lewis and husband Jeff, her mother Ina Mae Robertson, aunts Maggie Williams and Sally Holiday, sisters Machelle Ann Patterson and husband Donald and Lisa Langston and husband Gene, brothers Franky Collins and wife Debbie, Wendell Shelton and wife Bobbie, James Alton Murrell, step-brother Mark Robertson and wife Kim, grandchildren Cameron Gouak, Mason Manning, Landen Manning, Brayden Lansdale and Harper Lewis, Lewis, sister-in-law, Claudia Darnell, and many nieces and nephews. Pallbearers for the service are Adam Lansdale, Jeff Lewis, Jessie Perkins, Eric McCurry, Nathan Shelton, and Ryan Gay. The family wishes to express their appreciation to Traditions Health, Nurse Leslie and Machelle Ann Patterson for their loving care and attention during Belinda’s illness. To honor Belinda’s memory, the family request that you make donations to your church or the charity of your choice.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Dewey B. McCurry, Aunt Bettie Arrington, Uncle Dewey B. McCurry, Jr., her brother Weldon James McCurry, and step-father Ross Robertson, and mother-in-law, Martha Lansdale. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Robert ‘Bob’ Lansdale, and her children Robert Adam Lansdale and Lacey Elizabeth Lansdale Lewis and husband Jeff, her mother Ina Mae Robertson, aunts Maggie Williams and Sally Holiday, sisters Machelle Ann Patterson and husband Donald and Lisa Langston and husband Gene, brothers Franky Collins and wife Debbie, Wendell Shelton and wife Bobbie, James Alton Murrell, step-brother Mark Robertson and wife Kim, grandchildren Cameron Gouak, Mason Manning, Landen Manning, Brayden Lansdale and Harper Lewis, Lewis, sister-in-law, Claudia Darnell, and many nieces and nephews. Pallbearers for the service are Adam Lansdale, Jeff Lewis, Jessie Perkins, Eric McCurry, Nathan Shelton, and Ryan Gay. The family wishes to express their appreciation to Traditions Health, Nurse Leslie and Machelle Ann Patterson for their loving care and attention during Belinda’s illness. To honor Belinda’s memory, the family request that you make donations to your church or the charity of your choice.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Theft of protein drink at Longview store led to assault
- Giant squid that washed ashore in South Africa is a rare glimpse of a deep-sea creature
- Longview man arrested for intoxication manslaughter in wife’s death
- Longview man pleads guilty to killing two women more than decade apart
- Jan Maynard, organizer of Hands on a Hardbody contests, dies at 66
- Longview council hires architect for new fire station, uses eminent domain for street project
- Gregg, other counties covered by NET Health at highest level of COVID-19 community spread
- ET Football: Lobos run over Lufkin, 41-5
- Hallsville ISD superintendent leaving for job in Arkansas
- ET Football: Hale brothers leading charge for Lobos
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.