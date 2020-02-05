spotlight
Sue Long (Threadgill) Smith
GILMER — Ms. Sue Long (Threadgill) Smith, age 69 of Gilmer, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 in Gilmer. Sue was born in Gilmer on January 22, 1951, to the late Newell and Jackie Davidson Long. She was a homemaker, a volunteer at nursing homes and a member of Gilmer New Beginnings Church. Sue loved cooking, fishing and bird watching.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Sue is survived by her brother, Sammie Long of Gilmer; 3 daughters, Stacy Bowden and husband Chris, Tracy Leach and husband Clint, Casey Gross and husband, James; Aunt Margie Long all of Gilmer; grandchildren, Kyle Bowden and wife Kate of Gilmer, Alli Leach of Frisco, LeAnne Gross, Emily Leach, Joey Gross, Kylie Leach and Luke Gross all of Gilmer; great grandchildren, Hadley and Bodie Bowden.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 6:00 PM -8:00 PM at Croley Funeral Home of Gilmer. The funeral service will be held on Thursday February 6, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. with Bro. Eric Trimble and Pastor Chris Wigley officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Upshur County.
The family requests memorials be sent to Texas Oncology, 1300 Fourth Street, Longview, Texas 75601 or HeartsWay Hospice, 4351 McCann Rd. Longview, Texas, 75605.
