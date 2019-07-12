Sue Lynn Reed

Sue was preceded in death by her father Harold Glen Hardin, her step-father Gordon K. Hargett, and her brother Robert Harold Hardin.
She is survived by her mother, Patricia Tallent Hargett; her loving husband, Dr. Larry Huffman; daughter Patricia Gruppi, son-in-law Michael, and their son Bruno; son Perry Thomas Reed, daughter-in-law Jennifer, and their daughter Sloan Elizabeth; stepson Larry Huffman, Jr.; stepson Chris, his wife Jana and daughter Sophia; stepson Matt; stepdaughter Heather, her husband Nisendra, and their daughters Skylar and Nixie.
Sue graduated from Tom Bean High School in 1971 and received her undergraduate degree from North Texas State University with a major in Textiles. She later earned her Master’s degree in Counseling from Stephen F. Austin University and completed requirements for the Licensed Professional Counselor credential. She went on to a career as a psychotherapist in Longview, providing loving service to her many clients.
Sue was a woman of many talents and interests. She and her mother owned and operated the fashion boutique Stella T’s in Longview, from 1998 to 2008. Sue possessed an impeccable sense of style and incorporated that knowledge and talent into her business and her work as a sculptor. Sue created pieces of mosaic and ceramic sculpture, and was an avid collector of pottery and multimedia art.
She also enjoyed playing guitar and, with her usual dedication, became accomplished on the electric guitar, even performing classic rock tunes for her family and many friends. Sue took guitar lessons for several years and found great satisfaction in her gradual mastery of the instrument.
Sue deeply loved life, her family, and her friends. Her laughter and leadership will be missed by her loving family and her many loyal and heartbroken friends. Sue was especially thrilled by the recent addition to the family of her grandchildren, Sloan and Bruno. All of us who knew and loved Sue will continue to be touched by her through our memories, which will always shine brightly. A gathering of family and friends will take place on Friday, July 12 from 5:00 to 7:00p.m. at Rader Funeral Home. A memorial service celebrating Sue’s life will be held at Rader Funeral Home on Saturday, July 13 at 12 Noon.
