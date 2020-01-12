Sue Watkins

Sue was born December 4, 1937, at Hope Cottage in Dallas. She was adopted at six months old by Dr. Elbert and Ethelyn Corrine Watkins, of Longview, TX.
She graduated from Longview High School in 1956, and enrolled at St. Joseph’s Hospital School of Nursing. She later obtained a graduate degree in special education from Texas A&M University.
For more than 39 years and until retirement in 2003, Sue was a certified nurse practitioner with Dallas Independent School District and received many district, regional, and state recognitions for her service as a medical professional and hearing/vision screening director.
At a junior high football game in 1967, Sue met Margaret. November 15, 2015, after the United States Supreme Court recognized marriage rights for all people, they were married at their home on Cedar Creek Lake.
She was a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan, and loved to travel the world with Maggie. Together they trekked across the globe from Italy to Alaska, over mountains and through deserts. She cheered her beloved team, live, at seven out of eight Super Bowls. Most of all, she loved her family and friends, and had a contagious joy and strong will.
She is survived by her wife, Margaret Craddock; cousins, Linda Green and Charles Lyles; close friends, Ricky Phipps and Joette Hannah; goddaughter, Adrian Wheat; niece, Beverly Trousdale; grandnieces and grandnephews, Mary and Sean Dennehy, Elizabeth and Chrisopher Saunders, and Joseph and Anh Trousdale; great- grandnephews and great-grandnieces, Samuel Falast, Michael and Phoenix Saunders, and Tyler and Travis Trousdale.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hospice Plus of Terrell, TX, your local Humane Society, or other No Kill animal shelters nationwide.
