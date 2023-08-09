Sunni Gay Spraggins
LONGVIEW — Sunni Gay Spraggins was born on December 30, 1951 to Mary and William Spraggins.
She grew up in Longview, TX and graduated from Pine Tree High School in 1970. Sunni went on to the University of North Texas where she attained a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and graduated Magna Cum Laude. She worked in the psychology field several years in Houston, TX.
Sunni later returned to Longview and worked as a hairstylist and a substitute teacher.
She enjoyed many crafts and was especially good at sewing and jewelry making.
Sunni dedicated her life to Christ at an early age. She was a faithful member of St. Michael & All Angels’ Episcopal Church.
Sunni was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and William Spraggins.
She is survived by her daughter, Lauren Cassity and her husband, Garrett, of Lindale, TX; three grandsons, Greyson, Reagan, and Archer; sister, Starr Furnish, of Hallsville, TX; brother, Charles Skylar Spencer of Gladewater, TX; and a host of cousins and friends.
Sunni passed away on July 3, 2023. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at First United Methodist Church Hallsville, 1256 US 80, Hallsville, TX 75650 on August 19th, 2023, at 2:00 p.m.
If you would like to honor her memory in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission or Newgate Mission of Longview, TX, or a charity of your choice.
