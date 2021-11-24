Supt. Don “Donnie” Timmons
Service For Supt. Don Donnie Timmons, 72 of Gladewater. will be at 11 O’clock Saturday, November 27, at Rising Star C O G I C Gladewater. Burial will follow in Red Rock Memorial Park in Gladewater.
Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor of Gladewater in charge of arrangements.
Donnie was born on December 24, 1948, he died on November 20, at U T Health Hospital in Tyler.
Public Viewing will be Friday, November 26, 3 pm until 5 pm at Shady Grove C O G I C in Rusk. One hour before Service at Rising Star on Saturday.
