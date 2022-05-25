Susan Amanda Perkins
LONGVIEW — Susan Amanda Perkins was born June 22, 1948 in Memphis, TN to S. Leon Perkins, Sr. and Cathryn Cassibry Perkins. She died May 17, 2022
She had varied and interesting life experiences. She worked in theater, acting and production; as a puppeteer in a touring company with television and theater shows; taught creative dramatics and did workshops; produced convention entertainment, and worked in a bookstore as assistant manager and buyer. She also had a career of eighteen years as a travel agent in New Jersey, New York and Texas.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Leon Perkins, Jr., sister C. Ann Perkins and nephew Adam Perkins.
She will be missed by her brother David Perkins, wife Glenda and friends. Our love and thanks go especially to Barbara and Monica.
A remembrance will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, Jefferson, TX.
