Susan Beth Stevens

Susan graduated from Pine Tree High School in 1972 and Texas Women’s University in 1985 with a BS in Physical Therapy. Susan was very dedicated to her patients showing love and respect. She often spoke to them about God’s healing power. Susan was Director of Rehab Services at Wise Regional Hospital in Decatur, Texas for several years. She was also a home health therapist specializing in geriactric care.
Susan’s family was very important to her. Susan and Ray experienced many happy years together by the Grace of God. Her sons, granddaughters and sisters were a very important part of her life. Susan never met a stranger and should the Love of God to everyone she met. She was always ready to help anyone in need. She will be greatly missed by everyone who met her.
The family would like to especially thank Heartis Memory Care for the wonderful care and love given during her time at the facility. Heartsway Hospice did a wonderful job of controlling her pain and suffering with a very caring staff during the last days.
Services will be at Fellowship Bible Church on North McCann Road in Longview, Texas at 2 PM on Tuesday September 3 with visitation to take place 1-hour prior. Entombment will take place at Rosewood Park Mausoleum following services.
Arrangements are under the care of Rader Funeral Home in Longview. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.