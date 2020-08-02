Susan Clark

Meanwhile on earth, her family and friends remember her for the incredible woman she was. A wonderful mother to her three children, Thomas, Dana and Lauren and Mother-in-law to Michael, and Nana to Christopher, Chase and Riley. She was also known as Nana to numerous children throughout Haiti, where she gave generously to ensure they had housing, education, medical care and much needed toys.
Susan was an educator who taught over forty years, the majority of those in Longview, TX. She taught at Ware Elementary the majority of her career. She so loved teaching that she decided to get her Masters degree from Stephen F. Austin University, all while teaching full time, raising three school age children, being a housekeeper and doing all of her grading and lesson plans every night at home, as any teacher can attest to. We would sit at the end of her bed and help grade papers every night. There are probably several people out there who got A’s from Dana who didn’t really deserve them, only because Dana believed everyone deserved an A. Even after our mother retired, she never stopped teaching. She was constantly correcting us, if it was grammar and/or spelling. We were always learning at her lap.
She was an avid reader, crossword solver, and loved adult coloring books on her iPad.
She and our father loved going on cruises, as well as an occasional trip on riverboats. They loved to dance, and back in the day, they would compete and win dance competitions, especially the jitterbug! Later in life, they slowed down, oh but the stories they would tell were fun! While most people might like going to Hawaii, Paris, Australia, etc. for vacation, our mother’s idea of the perfect vacation was a shopping excursion to Dillards. (Warning, if you have Dillard’s stock, you might want to consider selling it, because they will be hurting now.)
She had a wonderful sense of humor, her laugh and smile brightened the darkest room. We hope her humor will pass on to the rest of us and that we can honor her with it. Time will tell.
Mom you were a shining light in a cloudy world, a joyful song in a sea of dissonant notes. You were the epitome of Love. You will be sorely missed. You will live on in our hearts and our memories forever. Goodnight mom. We love you!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.