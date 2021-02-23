Susan “Kathy” Kathleen Mathis
LONGVIEW — Susan “Kathy” Kathleen Mathis, 64, passed away on February 18, 2021 after a long fight with cancer. Kathy was born on September 26th, 1956 to Laquita Joy Kimbrell and James Lewis Lyon in Bethesda, Maryland. Her father’s navy career took them to many places, finally landing in Daingerfield in 1968. Afterwards, also being raised by her loving stepfather, Donald Northam.
Kathy graduated from Daingerfield High School in 1975 and continued on to attend Tyler Junior College as a famous Apache Belle. She spent some early years working but ultimately lived her dream of being home to raise her children, Megan and Trevor. On January 3, 2004 she married Carl “Tony” Anthony Mathis after being reunited from high school.
Kathy enjoyed gardening, cooking, spending time with her family and loving on her dogs and cats. She spent a lot of time volunteering with the Longview American Heart Association and was a featured survivor for the 2020 Go Red for Women, an organization close to her heart.
Though her battle with cancer was long and hard, she never stopped fighting. Through her, we know what true strength, perseverance, and bravery look like. Just because she’s gone, doesn’t mean she lost her fight.
Kathy is survived by her husband Tony; daughter Megan Joy Davis and husband Ryan Austin Davis; son Trevor Don Jacobus; stepdaughter Brittani Anne Mathis; brother Kenton Mark Lyon and wife Dawn Renee Lyon; sister in law Nona Beth Mathis Morgan and James Mark Morgan and many special aunts and uncles, nephews and niece, and cousins.
A public visitation will be held Monday, February 22 at Mobberly Baptist Church from 6 to 8 PM. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 23 at Mobberly Baptist Church at 11:00 AM. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Snow job: Longview man uses storm as opportunity to build igloo
- Volleyball community mourns the loss of longtime Hallsville coach Bell
- 'Everybody comes together': Longview police warning not to use ATVs spurs criticism
- City of Kilgore to issue boil water notice
- Reliable rides: E.T. Jeep Outlaws transports hospital staff to work on snowy, icy roads
- Big melt for Longview area likely Saturday as freezing temps linger
- New record-low temperature set in Longview at minus 5 degrees
- DPS: Two people killed when vehicle slides off road into Lake Fork
- Housing projects aim to 'grow' South Longview
- Christus postpones weekend COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Longview
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.