Susan Kay Proctor
LONGVIEW — Susan Kay Proctor, 72, of Longview, TX passed away quietly on July 3, 2023 surrounded by family after a lengthy battle with respiratory issues.
Sue was born on September 22, 1950 to James and Edwina Rachels in Champaign, IL. She graduated from Central High School in 1968. After graduating, Sue married Al Proctor and remained married for 37 years until his passing in 2006. They went on to have three children Peggy Garrison (Longview, TX), Stephenie Stall (East Mountain, TX) and Buddy Proctor (Natchitoches, LA).
Sue worked 20 plus years in accounting. She was very involved with NAWIC (National Association of Women in Construction) as the Treasurer. In her spare time she enjoyed fishing, shopping, baking and spoiling her 11 grandkids and great grandkids.
Sue is predeceased by (parents) James and Edwina Rachels, (husband) Al Proctor, and (brother) James Rachels. Sue is survived by (brothers) Alvin and Warren Rachels, several Nieces, Nephews and (children) Becky, Peggy, Stephenie and Buddy, (grandchildren) Brian, Rody, Josh, William, Caleb, Lexi, Sydney, JJ, Annah, Chance, Jamey, Jacob, Kate and (great grandchildren) AJ and Jayde.
A private burial for immediate family will be Friday, July 7, 2023 at 3PM. The burial will be at Rosewood Cemetery in Longview, TX. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to ASBURY HOUSE - Child Enrichment Center in Longview, TX. Sue and Al were very passionate about this organization.
Asbury House - 320 S. Center St. - Longview, TX 75601
