Susan Lynne Holcomb
LONGVIEW — Memorial graveside services for Susan Lynne Holcomb, 65, of Longview will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the Hallsville Cemetery in Hallsville with George Stevens officiating. Ms. Holcomb passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020.
Susan was born August 23, 1955 in Panama City, Florida. She worked as an accounting clerk before retirement. Susan was a member of Grace Creek Church in Longview. She was also a lifetime and passionate member of Longview Too AMBUCS. Susan was a loving mother, sister and grandmother who will not soon be forgotten.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Kim and Brad Keiser of Longview and grandchildren Tory and Kinsley Wood of Longview. Sisters Linda Regan and Cathy Orndorff of West Terre Haute, Indiana, Sheri Kissell and brother Robert Watson, III of Hallsville as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.

