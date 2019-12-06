spotlight
Susana "Suzie" Billingsley Frost
LONGVIEW —
On Friday, November 30, 2019 Susana “Suzie” Billingsley Frost, loving wife and mother of two passed away at the age of 53. Susana was born on October 20, 1966 in Overton, TX. She graduated from Kilgore High School in 1985. On January 30, 1986, she married David Frost. They raised two daughters, Shelby and Sheldon. Susana stayed home and raised her daughters with love. She had a passion for writing, interior design, and spending time with her grandchildren. Susana was known for her beautiful smile, also her kind and giving soul. Susana was preceded in death by her father Tony, and her mother Gloria. She is survived by her husband David. Her daughters Shelby and husband Anton, Sheldon and husband Justin. Her Grandchildren Annabelle, Luna, and Sol. Her brothers, Thomas Earl and Thomas Albert. Several cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in the chapel of Rader Funeral Home on Judson Rd in Longview at 2 pm. Please join us to celebrate Susana’s life.
