Susanna Sheffield
LONGVIEW — Susanna Frost Sheffield died on June 19, 2022 from Parkinson’s disease complications, in Longview. Susie was born on October 11, 1936 and raised in Shreveport, LA. She attended Byrd High School; Stephenson’s College in Columbia, MO; and Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, LA, where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Susie was married to John Sheffield of Shreveport, for over 66 years. John and Susie were soul mates. They loved each other dearly. She was a believer, and was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Longview.
Susie is survived by her devoted husband, John Sheffield; her three married children, Sarah Bartfield of Plano, TX; Stewart Sheffield of Plano, TX; and Caroline Freeman of Kearney, NE; six grandchildren; and sister, Jennie (Nancy) Butler.
Susie’s ashes will be placed in St. John’s Episcopal Church’s columbarium in Jackson, WY. A memorial service will follow at St. John’s. A time for the service has not yet been determined.
