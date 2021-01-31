Suzana “Susie” Hernandez
LONGVIEW — Suzana “Susie” Socorro Rubio Hernandez
Susie was born on August 11, 1931, in Pecos Texas to Jacinto and Magdalena Rubio of Pecos.
On January 27, 2021, at the beautiful age of 89, Jesus took her hand and led her home to be with Him in a glorious reunion with her beloved husband Meregildo Hernandez, parents, and family. At the time of her passing, Susie was surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren while in ICU in Longview, Texas.
As all those who knew her, she enjoyed dancing, crocheting, playing dominos, travelling, and eating out with her family. Susie loved spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom many have lifelong memories to share with future generations of children.
Susie was full of life and was loved by all who met her. Affectionately known as “Little Ms. Susie’’ by those who knew her spirited and spunky personality, she was a devout and active member of St. Matthew Catholic Church in Longview who would attend mass every morning and on Sundays. She has been an RCIA sponsor, ACTS member, and attended Adorations regularly. Her career life was in retail sales, being wife, mother, and grandmother.
Left to cherish her memory are her children Becky Martinez and husband Joel Martinez of Longview, Texas, Rachel Burris and husband David Krumnow from Riesel, Texas, Rosanne Waggoner who was proceeded by her husband Russell “Rusty” of Longview Texas, Susanne Alaman and husband Larry Alaman of Spring, Texas, Ron Hernandez and wife Joda Hernandez of Lewisville, Texas, and Stefanie DeLeon and husband David DeLeon of Robinson, Texas. Also left to cherish her memory are her 15 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter and her sister Chevela Chabarria of Pecos, Texas
Visitation will be held at Radar Funeral Home in Longview, TX, throughout the day on Monday, February 1, 2021, from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.
Service will be held on Tuesday, February 2,
2021, beginning with a Rosary at 9:30 A.M. and followed by a funeral mass at 10:00 A.M. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Longview, TX.
The graveside service and burial will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery in Marlin, TX, where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband Meregildo. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
