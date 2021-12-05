Suzanne McCranie Baker Sisk
MOUNT PLEASANT — Suzanne McCranie Baker Sisk, went to be with our Heavenly Father on December 1, 2021. She was born September 22, 1937 in Longview, Texas to Eva Jeanne and Robert Allen Baker.
Suzanne was preceded in death by her husband, Pat Sisk, her parents and her sister, Shirley Baker Gentry, four brother in laws and wives; Lyman and Violet Sisk, Joe and Lucille Sisk, JO and Eleanor Sisk, and Jim Sisk and grandson Jacob Benjamin Sisk. She is survived by her children Craig Allen Sisk, Jeffery Keith Sisk, and Shirley Baker and Ted Peterson; brother in law Tommy Christy Gentry III; her grandchildren Jessica Lauren and Derek Langston, Christie Beckanne Sisk, Jeannie Frances Sisk, Joseph Pat Sisk, Bailey Suzanne Sisk, Brady Keith Sisk, Adam Ross Peterson, Ashley Rae and Michael Lancaster, Ally Renea Peterson, Baker Pat Peterson, and Matthew Cole Peterson and numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Suzanne grew up in Longview Texas where she met her high school sweetheart and eventually her husband of 61 years; Pat Sisk. Suzanne and Pat were married September 10, 1960. After graduation, Suzanne attended and graduated from SMU.
Suzanne and Pat moved to Mount Pleasant in 1973 and opened Pat Sisk Buick where Suzanne kept the books for many years. Suzanne was a dedicated member of the First Presbyterian Church where she served as deacon, elder and taught many years of Sunday school. Suzanne was a devoted Christian and expected her family in the church pews every Sunday.
Suzanne loved playing cards, cheering on Tom Landry and the Cowboys, and also playing tennis. She spent many summers on traveling trips with her friends and truly enjoyed every trip they had. Suzanne had a love for baseball that started when watching Pat play and continued through watching her grandkids playing in their local ball leagues. Suzanne never said an ugly word about anyone and there wasn’t one you could say about her.
A Memorial Service for Suzanne Baker Sisk will be held on Tuesday, December 7th at 10:30 am at Bates Cooper Sloan Funeral Home. A visitation will also be at the funeral home on Monday from 6 - 8 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Suzanne’s memory may be to the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 or at https://curealz.org/giving/donate.
