Suzanne Venn
GILMER — Graveside services for Suzanne Venn, 59, of Gilmer, will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Enoch Cemetery with Lance Seahorn officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Friday at McWhorter Funeral Home.
Suzanne was born May 3, 1961, in Longview, Texas to Noel Morris and Ruthie Virginia Bailey Venn and passed from this life November 22, 2020. She was a cartographer for the Upshur County Appraisal District for over 32 years. Suzanne was loved by her family, co-workers and many friends.
Those left to cherish her memory are her father, Noel Venn and wife Geneva; uncle, Rip Hill; and by her cousins, Harold Wayne Hill, Phillip Hill and Sarah Seahorn.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Ruthie Venn.
Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society, donate3.cancer.org; Enoch Cemetery, 3211 Ashley Venn Rd. Gilmer, Tx 75644; or Heartsway Hospice, 4351 McCann Rd. Longview, Tx 75604.
Please visit Suzanne’s on-line registration book at www.mcwhorterfh.com to leave a memory for the family.

