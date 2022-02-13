Suzy Case
GLADEWATER — Funeral Services for Suzy Case, 58, of Gladewater, will be held at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at McWhorter Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Chilton Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 1:00 pm prior to the service.
Suzy was born January 22, 1964, to Bobby Wayne and Mayme Lou Bradley Fleet, in Longview, Texas, and passed from this life February 11, 2022.
Suzy married Mark Case, April 6, 1991, at Greggton Baptist Church in Longview, Texas. She worked 20 years for Old Dominion Freight Lines as a sales representative.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Mark A. Case; son, Brandon Case; daughter, Miranda Carter and her husband, Brad; brother, Brad Fleet; and her granddaughter, Kaitlyn Brooke.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Bobby and Mayme Fleet; uncles, Johnny Bradley and Dan Atchley; and her aunt, Lurline Atchley.
Pallbearers are Terry Roach, Don Case, Leroy Calhoun, James Perrit, Darrell Bennefield, and Billy Fitzgerald.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bill Womack Memorial Cancer Foundation, 3200 Lopez Ct., Longview, Texas 75605.
Please visit Suzy’s on-line registration book at www.mcwhorterfh.com to leave a memory for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.