Sylvia H. Fussell

She is survived by her Ex- Spouse Eugene Fussell, M.D., three daughters, Karen Yvette Fussell, M.Ed., (spouse, deceased, John Paul Valdiveiso), Karette Janet Fussell, LCSW,J.D., and Suzanne Lorelei Fussell, M.D., (spouse Joseph Iwuajoku) as well as her grandchildren, John Paul II (spouse Maria), Katherine and Julie Valdivieso; Joseph and Jordon Iwuajoku. Her great grandchildren; Isabella, Sophia and Evelyn Valdivieso.
Sylvia had an amazing green thumb, she could grow anything from okra to purple hulled peas and yellow meated watermelons in the rich East Texas soil. She was a kind soul to all she met and left an indelible impression with her southern charm.
We will miss you Dear Mother and will cherish you forever...
and found an empty place
He then looked down upon this earth
and saw your tired face
He put his arms around you
and lifted you to rest
God’s garden must be beautiful
He always takes the best
He knew that you were suffering
He knew you were in pain
He knew that you would never
get well on earth again
He saw that the road was getting rough
and the hills are hard to climb
So, he closed your weary eyelids
and whispered, “ Peace be thine”
It broke our hearts to lose you
But you didn’t go alone
For part of us went with you
The day God called you home
Though death has separated us physically
faith and love have bound us eternally.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.