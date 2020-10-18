Sylvia Hyatt
HENDERSON — Sylvia Pineda Hyatt, 64, passed away October 14, 2020, at UT Health East Texas, in Tyler, Texas due to complications associated with Covid-19. Sylvia was a fiercely independent, loyal and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who enjoyed time spent with loved ones. Surviving a massive stroke 8 years ago, she persisted. Never shirking from a challenge, she overcame long odds against survival and relearned to walk and talk. Time spent in her last few years was filled with her pets, Psycho the Parrot and her insane posse of dogs, plants that rarely missed an opportunity for transplant, and her husband, children and grandson. Survivors include her spouse of 38 years, Darrell Hyatt, sons Stephen and Jonathan, daughter-in-law Elizabeth and grandson William. Sylvia is also survived by her brother, Lorenzo Pineda, and sister Rebecca Samford. She was preceded in death by her parents Lorenzo and Gregoria Pineda. No service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choosing. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the medical professionals at local hospitals that risk their own safety and well-being for the greater good fighting this pandemic. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.