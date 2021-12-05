Sylvia J. Pool Alexander
MT. VERNON — Sylvia Poole Alexander earned her wings on November 30, 2021 in Dallas, TX. She was born on August 8, 1942 in Gilmer, TX, to the late Myers Poole and Durene Chamberlain Poole. Sylvia graduated from Harmony High School in 1960 and went on to earn a Data Entry certificate, working for Braniff Airlines. She worked many years as a Legal Secretary at the prestigious Fullbright & Jaworski Law Firm in Houston. When returning to Gilmer in 1973, she began catering weddings and opened Brides, Etc. on the Gilmer Square until 1983. She then relocated to Mount Pleasant and worked at Everybody’s Furniture for many years. Sylvia was best known as a kind, gentle soul that loved to make a difference. She led a weekly bible study for women in prison and a bible course program with Write-Way Prison ministries. Sylvia is survived by daughters Teresa “TJ” Cain and Debra Sims, both of Mount Pleasant, step-daughter, Cathy Davidson Mitcham of Prairie Grove, AR. Grandchildren, Preston Wood and wife Victoria of Utah and Madison Strother of Mount Pleasant; brothers, Mark Poole and wife Donna of Gilmer, Timothy Poole of Ore City; Step Grandchildren, Brandon Wyatt of Waco, Brittney Wyatt of Dallas and Kait Uribe of Colorado. Great Grandsons Hudson and Grayson of Utah. Sylvia is preceded in death by parents, Myers Poole and Durene Chamberlain Poole and siblings Betty Jones and Ronald Poole both of Gilmer. The service for Sylvia Poole Alexander will be held on Monday, December 6 at 2:00 PM at Croley Funeral Home, Gilmer. A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 5 from 4:00-6:00 pm. Interment will follow the services at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Gilmer. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Sylvia’s name to SAFE-T Crisis Center, 201 Patrick St., Mt. Pleasant, TX 75455; www.safe-tagency.com. Sylvia was a volunteer and this non-profit was close to her heart.
