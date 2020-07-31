Sylvia Moore
LANEVILLE — Graveside Services for Sylvia Jacobs Moore of Laneville will be held on Saturday, August 1st 10:00 AM at the New Salem Cemetery under the direction of Rader Funeral Home in Henderson. Sylvia got her wings on Sunday, July 26th while resting peacefully in her home. Sylvia was born on February 21st, 1935 to Otis and Ellie Jacobs in Laneville, Texas and was the youngest of three children, all of whom are deceased. She married Max Moore in 1953 and shared a wonderful life until his death in 2012. Sylvia is survived by four loving children, Chuck Moore (Jan} of Memphis, Tennessee, Jan Aitken (Ken) of Laneville, Lance Moore (Lourdes) of Conroe and Penny Shephard (Tom) of Austin. Sylvia was the proud grandmother of 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and several nephews and nieces.
Sylvia spent most of her years raising children and being a housewife. She did enjoy working at the Chamber of Commerce in Gilmer once all her children started to school. Sylvia loved being in the kitchen and was a wonderful cook which most anyone that knew her will attest to. Her cooking claim to fame is probably her sour dough bread which she maintained the same active starter for over 55 years. Sylvia was an active member of the Laneville Methodist Church and was a supporter of the Laneville Fire Department. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Laneville Methodist Church, St Jude’s Children’s Hospital or another charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.