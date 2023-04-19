T. E. Maxwell
LONGVIEW — T. E. “Ed” Maxwell passed away on April 14, 2023, in Longview, Texas. Maxwell was born November 4, 1930, in Sulphur Springs, Texas to parents Mr. and Mrs. D.E. Maxwell. Much of his formative education was in the Gladewater School System, but graduated from high school at Delhi, Louisiana. He attended Louisiana Tech and graduated as a Petroleum Engineer.
He entered the military and served during the Korean Conflict as a Special Agent, U.S. Army Counter intelligence Corps.
Maxwell returned to civilian life and worked for Sun Oil Co. for a total of 36 years. During that time, he was posted to various foreign countries.
Surviving Mr. Maxwell is his spouse of 68 years Mrs. Billie M. Maxwell, who survived all the travel and postings.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 1pm at Forest Park East Cemetery in Shreveport, Louisiana. An online guest book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
