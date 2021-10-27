T. Margaret Schell
LONGVIEW — T. Margaret Schell, 77, died October 23,2021, at Longview Regional Hospital peacefully surrounded by family. Born November 18, 1943 in Roma, Australia, Margaret lived in Gilmer, TX. Margaret retired from the State of Texas in 2002 and has worked for HR Block for the last 35 years.
She is survived by her children Michelle, Dena, Nicolette and Stephen. Her stepchildren Kathey, Suzanne and Jimmy. Her sisters Patricia, Helen and brother Michael of Australia. Her Grandchildren Blair, Dylan, Teagan, Heather, Taylor, Jamee, Madison, Nicholas, Ashleigh and Zayne. Step Grandchildren. 16 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews in Australia.
Mass of Christian burial for Margaret will be 4:00 PM Friday October 29, 2021at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church. A Rosary will be recited at 3:30 PM prior to the mass. Visitation will be 5-7 PM Thursday, October 28,2021, at Rader Funeral Home of Longview.
The family requests in lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.

Recommended for You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.