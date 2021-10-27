T. Margaret Schell
LONGVIEW — T. Margaret Schell, 77, died October 23,2021, at Longview Regional Hospital peacefully surrounded by family. Born November 18, 1943 in Roma, Australia, Margaret lived in Gilmer, TX. Margaret retired from the State of Texas in 2002 and has worked for HR Block for the last 35 years.
She is survived by her children Michelle, Dena, Nicolette and Stephen. Her stepchildren Kathey, Suzanne and Jimmy. Her sisters Patricia, Helen and brother Michael of Australia. Her Grandchildren Blair, Dylan, Teagan, Heather, Taylor, Jamee, Madison, Nicholas, Ashleigh and Zayne. Step Grandchildren. 16 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews in Australia.
Mass of Christian burial for Margaret will be 4:00 PM Friday October 29, 2021at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church. A Rosary will be recited at 3:30 PM prior to the mass. Visitation will be 5-7 PM Thursday, October 28,2021, at Rader Funeral Home of Longview.
The family requests in lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
