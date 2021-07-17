Tae Won Kwon
Tae Won Kwon
LONGVIEW — Tae Won Kwon, 81, of Longview, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021. She was born November 2, 1939 in Seoul, Korea
Tae was a member of the Baptist faith and attended at the Tyler Korean Baptist Church. She lived life to the fullest and enjoyed her time with family and friends, but most especially her precious grandchildren.
Tae is survived by her daughter, Pong Ae Whitlock and husband Allan of Longview brothers, Kwon Tae Kyong, Kwon Tae Yoon, and Kwon Tae Il, of South Korea; sisters, Kwon Tae Ok, of South Korea, and Kwon Yuni of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Andrew Whitlock, Chani Barton, Lisa Whitlock, and Kevin Whitlock; and great-grandchildren, Daisy Khatib, Elliott Whitlock, Molly Whitlock, Eric Barton, Kaylei Barton, and Joshua Torres.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Tae Won Kwon’s life will be celebrated with a memorial service and will be held at Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. with Rev Pilly Kwon officiating.

Recommended for You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.