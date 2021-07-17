Tae Won Kwon
LONGVIEW — Tae Won Kwon, 81, of Longview, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021. She was born November 2, 1939 in Seoul, Korea
Tae was a member of the Baptist faith and attended at the Tyler Korean Baptist Church. She lived life to the fullest and enjoyed her time with family and friends, but most especially her precious grandchildren.
Tae is survived by her daughter, Pong Ae Whitlock and husband Allan of Longview brothers, Kwon Tae Kyong, Kwon Tae Yoon, and Kwon Tae Il, of South Korea; sisters, Kwon Tae Ok, of South Korea, and Kwon Yuni of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Andrew Whitlock, Chani Barton, Lisa Whitlock, and Kevin Whitlock; and great-grandchildren, Daisy Khatib, Elliott Whitlock, Molly Whitlock, Eric Barton, Kaylei Barton, and Joshua Torres.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Tae Won Kwon’s life will be celebrated with a memorial service and will be held at Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. with Rev Pilly Kwon officiating.
