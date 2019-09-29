spotlight
Tammie Louise Kent
KILGORE — Tammie Louise Kent, 60, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at her home in Kilgore.
Tammie was born August 5, 1959 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Louis M. Atkins and Joyce Miller Atkins. She resided in Kilgore for many years where she had made a home for herself, Dale and their cats whom she adored. Tammie was a very loving, caring person and always loved her nieces and nephews as if they were her own. She loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Tammie was preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia; sister, Joy Williamson; mother, Joyce Shakleford; and father, Louis “Moe” Atkins.
She is survived by her spouse of many years, Dale Rogers; brother, Louis D. Atkins and wife, Ronda of Palestine; nieces and nephews, Mr. and Mrs. Shaun Atkins of Louisiana, Christy Atkins and her daughter, Christalyn of Kilgore, Dustin and April Atkins of Tyler, Brendon Atkins of Marshall, and Shane and Lori Martin of Arizona.
