Tammy Sue Stevenson Orms
ORE CITY — Tammy Sue Stevenson Orms was born to Bill and Emma Loy Stevenson on August 16, 1957 in Gilmer, TX. After a long battle with cancer she was welcomed into the arms of her Lord and Savior on February 18, 2021 in Longview, TX. Tammy grew up in Gilmer, was a graduate of Gilmer High School, and spent her early life working in the family’s business, Gilmer Seed & Feed and her own flower shop, Tammy’s Plants & Gifts. She was a lifelong member of Gilmer First United Methodist Church where she was an unofficial Facebook public relations person. Tammy loved to meet people. Her warm sincere smile, greetings, and stories made an immediate connection, and newcomers felt welcomed. Those close to her laughingly said she never met a stranger. Tammy was an avid gardener, a talented artist, floral designer and a general lover of life and celebrations. Christmas and Halloween were among her favorites. Christmas because it reflected her faith and love of family and friends and Halloween because she loved to have a safe and exciting place for kids to go. Most of all Tammy was a caregiver. She loved her family and friends deeply but her greatest joy was being “Nana” to her grandchildren. Tammy is survived by her husband Terry Orms, of Ore City, her children Katie Nugent and husband Jake and John Moore and wife Allison of Gilmer, sister Jo Stevenson of Houston, TX, brother David Stevenson and wife Dixie of Ore City, TX, her grandchildren, Cassidy & Justin Nugent, Bre Reynolds & Derek Taylor Moore, nieces, nephews, many cousins and the most wonderful friends. Tammy is preceded in death by her parents. Memorial Services for Tammy will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11 a.m., preceded by visitation at 10a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Gilmer under the direction of Croley Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Tammy to help research and prevent cancer at www.donate3.concer.org or to the First United Methodist Church of Gilmer, 105 N. Montgomery Street, Gilmer, TX 75644 to the church’s exterior beautification project to which she had worked and contributed.
