Tanisha Shantell “Sheika” Johnson
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for Tanisha Shantell “Sheika” Johnson, 41, of Longview will be held on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Gilgal Missionary Baptist Church in Gilmer with Reverend Ronnie Walker officiating. Interment will follow at Community Cemetery under the direction of Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer. Tanisha Shantell “Sheika” Johnson was born to Odell Moore and Sula Johnson Smith in Pittsburg, Texas, January 19, 1980. She was of the graduating class at Gilmer School District in 1998 and was employed at Skeeter Boats. Tanisha loved to be around her family, laugh and have a good time. She will be truly missed by the many friends and family members she leaves behind.
Those left to cherish her memories, father, Odell Moore; mother, Sula Johnson Smith and Step-Father, Sam Smith; Brothers, Olan “OJ” Johnson (Rochell), Jules Johnson (Kandas), Tykunclo “Boo” Stephenson; sisters, Vitula Beck (Lee), Lisa Jeffery, Sonja Moore, and Kimberly Mayfield; special niece and nephews, Ja’Kiron and Chanel; special friend, Samuel Reese II; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She is preceded in death by her brother, Olan Deon Johnson. The family will receive friends at Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer on Friday, January 29, 2021 from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Property used by family business likely target of eminent domain by city of Longview
- Spring Hill ISD calls special meeting to discuss resignation of superintendent
- Christus Good Shepherd named Gregg County COVID-19 vaccine hub; clinic set for Saturday
- Longview hospital to receive 2,925 COVID-19 vaccines
- Gift of life: Gregg County sheriff's deputy to receive kidney from White Oak woman
- More COVID-19 vaccine appointments added at Gregg County hub
- Kilgore College library giving away thousands of books
- Christus Good Shepherd named COVID-19 vaccine hub; weekend clinics scheduled
- U.S. attorney for Eastern District of Texas resigns
- Pine Tree graduate designs U.S. Postal Service Love stamp
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.