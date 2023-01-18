Taylor Alexander Stoll
LONGVIEW — A Life Celebration® funeral service for Taylor Alexander Stoll, will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, January 18th, 2023 in New Beginnings Baptist Church. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Tuesday, January 17th, 2023 in The Chapel of Welch Funeral Home.Taylor was born on June 8, 1989 in Longview, Texas and died on January 11, 2023 in Longview, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- United Methodist churches in Blount County make exit plan
- Business Beat: Sunbird Barbecue plans dine-in restaurant
- Divorces granted: Jan. 2-6, 2023
- Texas oil patch gears up for more growth, spending
- Orthopedic patients find 'full gambit' at new Christus facility in Longview
- Longview church, fitness center, businesses co-existing in same facility
- Man pleads guilty in Kilgore woman's death
- Gladewater business features Longview woman's desserts
- Longview man killed on Interstate 20 in Harrison County
- Traffic signal set for intersection of McCann Road, Magnolia Lane
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.