Tedd R. Austin
GILMER — Tedd R. Austin, retired local businessman, devoted family man, church and community leader, passed away from complications of Parkinson’s disease, on July 19, 2021. Born May 27, 1934 in Reklaw, Texas to William Erastus and Minnie Lowe Austin, Tedd grew up in Henderson, Texas. It was there, as a young boy, that he became involved in Scouting; first as a Cub Scout and then the Boy Scouts of America where he eventually earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He attended and graduated from Henderson schools. While working for Brown and Root Company in Lone Star, he met and then married Gilmer native, Jeannine Dodd. After living in Houston for a short period, the couple moved back to Gilmer where they made their family home and resided since 1955.
He embraced living in Upshur County and became actively involved in church and community life. In the late 1970s after a long career with Lone Star Steel Company, Tedd joined his brother-in-law, George Dodd, as co-owner of H.M. Dodd Motor Company and Dodd-Austin Rentals. He also operated several entrepreneurial endeavors through his business, Austin Enterprises. Through the years he served the community in a wide variety of roles including board member and past president of the East Texas Yamboree Association, Boy Scouts of America district council member, school board member, as well as, board of director roles for Baylor Medical Center, East Texas Medical Center, Gilmer Savings Bank, Upshur County Civic Foundation, Upshur County Tax Appraisal District, and East Texas Area Camp Fire Council, among others. In 1986, Austin was named Upshur County Citizen of the Year. A long-time season ticket holder and diehard Gilmer Buckeye fan, he was honored in 2016 by the Gilmer athletic department with the Billy Day Buckeye Fan award.
A member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Austin previously served as bishop of the Gilmer 2nd Ward (congregation) and as a president’s counselor in the Gilmer Texas Stake (group of several congregations in the area). He spent most of his adult life serving as a youth leader in the church. He was also a long-time Scoutmaster for the church-sponsored Boy Scouts Troop 312. For nearly thirty years, he and his wife taught a weekday early morning scripture study and religion class for high school students.
Austin was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Jeannine, as well as his sister, Jeanne Boyles, and brothers Dan Austin, Jerry Austin and Bill Austin. He is survived by his daughter, Kimbrelyn (Kim) Austin; son, T. Barton (Bart) Austin and his wife, Veronica; granddaughter, Lauren Austin Schwitters and her husband, Barry; great-grandson, Westen Schwitters; brother-in-law, George Dodd and his wife, Judy; and several nieces and nephews.
The family extends sincere appreciation to his recent caregivers, Joannie Lynch, April Altis, Kelly Pilcher, and Liz Dodd as well as past caregivers Toni Gage, Trish Gage and Kathy Cochran.
A visitation will be held at Croley Funeral Home, 305 W. Harrison Street, in Gilmer on Sunday, July 25th from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, __ Pine Street in Gilmer, on Monday, July 26th at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at the Enoch Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to favorite charities.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Heavy rains cause water rescue calls in downtown Longview; flash flood warning issued
- Four people found shot to death at Cherokee County home
- Business Beat: Gilmer Road Starbucks moving forward
- Teen dies in weekend drowning at Lake O' the Pines
- 'A senseless killing': Three men arrested in East Texas quadruple homicide
- 'Only country I've ever known': Longview teacher fears deportation, awaits fate of immigration legislation
- Suspect identified in standoff at Hallsville church
- Stallard: A blueprint for a 70-year marriage
- Christus breaks ground on Longview surgical hospital, orthopedics institute
- Child, 3, dies after found unresponsive in locked Tyler vehicle
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.