GILMER — A Life Celebration® funeral service for Tellas Paul Flores Jr., will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, September 23rd, 2021 at Emmanuel Baptist Church of Longview. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Wednesday, September 22nd, 2021 in the Garden Court of Welch Funeral Home. Tellas was born on March 11, 1958 in Pleasanton, California and died on September 11, 2021 in Longview, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
