Tere Lee Parson
KILGORE — Tere Lee Propes Parson
On September 16, 2021, Tere Lee Propes Parson, loving mother of three children, passed away at the age of 64. Tere was born on June 9, 1957, in Snyder, Texas to Charlie Joe and Jerry Propes. Tere received her bachelor’s degree in business administration from LeTourneau University in 2001.
Tere had a passion for dogs, gardening, cooking, reading, and spending time with family and friends. She was known for her love and devotion to her family, her fun-loving spirit, quirkiness, and for being gracious and welcoming.
Tere was preceded in death by her father, Charlie Joe Propes and her husband, Terry Parson. She is survived by her mother, Jerry Propes; her long-time partner, Anthony Folley Anderson; her three children, Lea Carlson; Aryn Parson; and Eston Parson; her five grandchildren, Kyla; Ella; Logan; Will and Bella; her three brothers, Mike; Pat; and Tim Propes; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
