Terri Annette Waldon

Terri was a caregiver, fun, loving, free spirit who had roots in those she loved. Terri’s journey in this life was brief but meaningful, leaving everlasting memories cherished by all. She will be dearly missed by her three children Kayden, Astin, and Ryder Ledbetter; her mother Sandra Fuller and husband Harold; her siblings DeeAndra Smith, Kerri Moulton, and Gavin Waldon; and so many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Terri is proceeded in death by her father Tommy Waldon; siblings Dawn Waldon Gilmore, Torrey Waldon, and Howard Waldon.
To celebrate the life of Terri Waldon there is a memorial service on Saturday December 7, 2019 at 3pm at Pinnacle Venue 7721 CR 468 W Henderson, Tx 75654.
