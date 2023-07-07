Terri Lynn Singleton
LONGVIEW — Terri Lynn Singleton was born on September 12, 1959, in Longview, Texas. She passed away on June 30, 2023 at Longview Reginal Medical Center in Longview, Texas. She is survived by her father, Richard Singleton, her brother, Rick Singleton, her two daughters, Caitlyn Kubaiko and Alyson Blalock, her nephew, Zack Singleton, and her two Son-in-laws, Shane Lively and Kevin Blalock. She was the best Mimi to her grandchildren, Ethan Blalock and Lillian Lively. She is also survived by her wild pack of spoiled dogs, Mallie, Lucy, Ranger, Tula and Esme. Preceded by her mother, Gayla Rae Singleton.
She was employed at Longview Regional medical center for many years as an RN in the ER, PACU, ICU and as an ICU Dialysis nurse. She was a lover of Mexican food, Ferrero Rocher and Jesus. She prided herself on being “Mama” and “Mimi” to many of her daughter’s friends, all of whom she considered to be her own adopted children.
Visitation will be at 3pm, Saturday July 8th at Rader Funeral Home located at 1617 Judson Rd, Longview, Texas 75601. Her Celebration of Life will be held at 3pm, Sunday July 9th at Longview First Assembly located 2900 N. 4th Street, Longview, Texas 75605. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
In lieu of sending flowers we would like you to donate towards Longview First Assembly’s “Love Offering” fund. This fund allows LFA to continue serving people the same way they have our family.
Want to donate?
1. Type into your browser: LFA.ag/giving-copy
2. Select “Give with Pushpay”
3. Enter the amount and select “Give One Time”
4. Choose :Love Offering” from the Fund drop down menu
5. Follow the steps to finalize transaction
