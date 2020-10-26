Terry Beth Johns Northcutt
JACKSONVILLE — Terry Beth Johns Northcutt was born May 2, 1934 in Arp, Texas to Bascom and Genia (Bonner) Johns. She departed this earthly life on October 24, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Mrs. Northcutt will be laid to rest at Still Waters Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin on Monday, October 26, 2020 and friends are cordially invited to visit with the family from 5 to 7 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home. She married Roy Olan Northcutt on June 4, 1950. She was a founding member of St. John’s United Methodist Church in Jacksonville. Terry received her Master’s Degree in Education from Stephen F. Austin State University, and was a dedicated life-long educator. She taught English in New Summerfield, Vocational Office Education in Jacksonville, and Computer Science in Whitehouse. She also taught Business Courses at Lon Morris College and English as a second language to international students at Jacksonville College. She was active in TEA and ADK. Terry was Past Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star, OES #377 in Jacksonville. Mrs. Northcutt was Jacksonville’s “Woman of the Year” in 1991.Terry is preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband Roy Olan, and a sister; Margilee Rozell of Tyler. She is survived by her two sons: Ronald Lee Northcutt and friend Fiona McLaughlin of Houston, and Dr. Roy Randall Northcutt and wife Kathy of Longview; a sister Letha Dale McCorkle of Jacksonville; brothers Russell Johns and wife Linda of Wharton, and Wendell Johns and wife Sue of Swansboro, North Carolina. She is also survived by six grand children: Ronald Lee Northcutt II, Rachael Archer, Ryan Olan Northcutt, Renee Lombari, Genia Michelle Northcutt-Malone, and Justin Randall Northcutt; nine great-grandchildren; and a multitude of nieces, nephews, friends, former students and sorority sisters. The family wishes to thank the staff of Buchner - Westminster Place and Compass Hospice for their extraordinary care, kindness, and understanding during this difficult time. Donations to Alzheimer’s research or a charity are requested in lieu of flowers.
