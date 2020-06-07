Terry BonDurant
TATUM — Terry BonDurant, 73 of Tatum, Texas, passed away on January 9, 2020.
Born in Cincinnati, Ohio on February 27, 1946 to Charles and Juanita BonDurant, Terry graduated from Rising Sun High School in 1964. He was in the U.S. Navy from 1965-1969 and served on the USS Ticonderoga.
Terry was an electrician for over 40 years. He loved joking around and doing business with the Elliott Electric Family. He was Superman to his sons, a loving husband to his wife, and the most fun PawPaw that his grandkids could ask for. He enjoyed fishing, camping, coaching, listening to live music and spending time on Lake Cherokee with his lake family. Everyone will miss his playfulness, sarcasm and stories.
In his life, he was heavily involved in children’s ministries with Terrace Hills and Calvary Baptist Churches. His handiwork will live on at his beloved Bar None Cowboy Church.
Terry is survived by his spouse, Gerri BonDurant; children,Todd BonDurant, Charles BonDurant and Joseph BonDurant; along with his bonus kids, Amy Egan, Marti Thompson, Tanner Hatfield and Jordan Jackson; daughters-in-law, Paula BonDurant, Mary BonDurant and Shannon BonDurant; grandchildren, Eric BonDurant, Brodrick BonDurant, Gracen BonDurant, Corbin BonDurant, Tera BonDurant, Alyssa Dyer, Amber Guinn, Gregory Dyer and Gracye Egan-Wilkes; brother, Wayne Dunaway; sister, Diana Keith; mother, Juanita Sheldon; along with many other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his former wife and mother of his children, Sue BonDurant and his father, Charles BonDurant.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., June 27, 2020, at Lake Cherokee Water Company, NK 20 Lake Cherokee, Longview, Texas.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Gladewater mother says school won't let daughter participate in graduation because of hair; district says not true
- For top U.S. virus experts, faith and science work together
- Judge gives control of Joe Exotic's zoo to Carole Baskin
- Possibility of protests closes Walmarts, Sam's Club in Longview
- Longview man arrested on charges of sexual assault of child, evading arrest
- Gladewater senior walks with hair color unchanged; recording of Monday phone call shows principal 'not going to force issue'
- Protest against police killing draws more than 80 people in Longview
- Longview man charged with beating sons after claiming they ate extra food
- Stage in Longview Mall closing; future of other chain stores uncertain
- Last residents move out of Kilgore mobile home park
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.