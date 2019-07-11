Terry Ellen Cook Slater was born September 17, 1952 to parents Benjamin H. Cook and Irene O. Cook in Saint Charles Missouri. Her early years were spent in St. Charles, MO, Gastonia, NC, and Longview, Texas. Terry attended grade school in Longview and graduated high school from Judson School in Scottsdale, Arizona. In 1970 she moved back to Texas to attend the University of North Texas. In 1974 she graduated from Texas Wesleyan. In 1976 she returned to Longview to begin work at Good Shepherd Medical Center. In later years she moved to Diagnostic Clinic of Longview and worked in the lab until her retirement. Terry loved to travel and visited many countries with friends and tourist groups. She enjoyed traveling to New York and Dallas for the stage plays and musicals and was a Directors Guild member. She was a firecracker! Terry loved her rescue dogs, jewelry, chocolate and hats!. Duplicate bridge was a passion and she loved her time playing with the Duplicate Bridge Club. Terry was fearless and always up for a challenge. She snow-skied, rode motorcycles, parasailed, zip-lined, sky-dived, kayaked, and water skied. Terry moved on to her next adventure on July 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Benjamin H. Cook and Irene O. Cook, her brother Paul Stuart Cook. She is survived by a sister, Lura Cook Norman, and a daughter, Natalie Lauren Slater Taylor. A celebration of life for Terry Ellen Cook Slater will be held at Rader Funeral Home on Judson Road in Longview, Texas. Visitation begins at 1:00pm with services at 2:00pm. A reception will follow at First United Methodist Church downtown Longview at 3:15pm. Please send low or non-fragrant flowers; or in lieu of flowers please donate to the National Stroke Foundation Terry Ellen Cook Slater
